Daughter intimate with lover; father beheads her and enters police station with severed head

It’s quite natural for parents to dislike the love affairs of their children especially when they are minor. Parents can make them understand the difference between true love and infatuation. But to act without thinking will surely ruin both the guardians’ and children’s mental health and may turn out to serious disputes. However, any harm in either way cannot be justified.

In a shocking incident, a man in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh has allegedly beheaded his 17-year-old daughter and entered the local police station with her severed head to surrender before cops. As per the police, the accused was furious over his minor daughter’s alleged relationship with a youth he didn’t like.

“Sarvesh is a vegetable vendor. A few days ago, he spotted his daughter in a compromising position with a youth. He made up his mind to teach his daughter a lesson. Sarvesh’s wife has also testified this in her statement to the police,” said Hardoi SP, Anurag Vats.

The accused man has been identified as Sarvesh Kumar. He is a resident of Pandeytara village within the jurisdiction of Majhila police station. According to police he has decapitated his daughter using a chopper. After committing the crime, he walked for around 2 km with the victim’s severed head to reach the police station to surrender himself before the cops.