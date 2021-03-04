Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gets his first jab from AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur took the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The duo took the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

AIIMS is stocking the made-in-India COVAXIN for inoculation. Singh received the vaccine shot soon after the phase three efficacy data for COVAXIN was out. The data showed the shot to be 81 per cent effective and at par with other global frontrunners.

Singh is the topmost Congress leader yet to take his vaccine shot. Meanwhile, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, although eligible, has not been vaccinated so far. Singh is 88-years-old, while Sonia is 74. Both leaders come under the prescribed 60-plus category of inoculations drive.