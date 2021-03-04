Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 33 paise higher at 73.03 per dollar. The Indian rupee oscillated between 72.59-73.04 during trading. The Indian rupee ended higher by 53 paise at 72.83 against US dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 73.36 against US dollar on Wednesday.

Also Read: Gold prices fall to lowest in 10 months

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies had higher by 0.21% at 91.16.