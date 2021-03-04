“Good News” ; Popular Singer Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy!!!

India’s biggest singing superstar Shreya Ghoshal has announced her pregnancy on her social media handles.

“Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and I are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives” said Shreya. She is seen sporting a blue dress on her balcony.

The National Award-winning singer Shreya had married her school time friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, an electronic engineer, in a traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015. They were discretely dating for almost 10 years. The wedding had taken the music industry members by surprise then. Even though the couple was dating for a long time, the Sun Raha Hai singer had kept the wedding under wraps. Shreya had even made her wedding announcement on social media only a day after the event.