Buckingham Palace to investigate after “The Duchess of Sussex” Meghan accused of bullying staff

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace stated that it was starting an inquiry after a newspaper published that a previous aide had made a bullying accusation against the Duchess of Sussex. The Times of London reported assertions that the duchess threw out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” It said a legal complaint was given by Jason Knauf, then the information secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. He presently serves for Harry’s elder brother, Prince William.

The palace stated that it was “clearly very concerned” about the charges. It said in a report that the palace human resources unit “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would attempt to talk to current and former staff.” The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for several years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” it said.

American actress Meghan Markle, an ex -celebrity of the TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the next year. In early 2020, Meghan and Harry declared they were leaving royal responsibilities and moving to North America, quoting what they said were the intolerable impositions and racist attitudes of the British media. They later purchased a house in Santa Barbara, California, and are awaiting a second child.

The bullying charges were reported four days before the cataloged broadcast of an Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan, which is expected to attract a large audience. It also arrives less than two weeks after the palace declared that the couple’s separation from official obligations would be final. A representative for the duchess said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”