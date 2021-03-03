Phase III trials say: India’s first indigenous vaccine 81 per cent effective

Bharat Biotech the manufactures of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines available for Covid 19 other than has released their provisional analysis from Phase three trials. The vaccine has shown 81% efficiency in resisting Covid-19 in those without earlier inoculation after the second dose. Dr. R Guleria, chief of AIIMS, announced today’s data as “very encouraging” however more data to be collected from at least 130 people who tested Covid positive; remember, the current information is based on 43 people who contracted, the chief added.

Bharat Biotech is expected to reveal more evidence about an extensive pool of people who tested positive for Covid. These results can encourage more people to get vaccinated with Covaxin and could aid in enhancing India’s vaccination program. Covaxin producers Bharat Biotech was forced to answer an array of questions as they were ratified to vaccinate prior to the completion of Phase III clinical trials. The company was criticised by many in the hastened approval as it’s the first native vaccine for Covid 19 in India.