Gulf country announces one-day official holiday

A gulf country has announced one-day public holiday for government and private employees in the country. Oman has announced the public holiday on March 11 on the occasion of the anniversary of Isra Wal Mi’raj. This was announced by Dr Mahad bin Saeed Ba’awin, Minister of Labour in Oman.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, are the two parts of a Night Journey that, according to Islam, the prophet Muhammad took during a single night around the year 621. Within Islam it signifies both a physical and spiritual journey. It is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.