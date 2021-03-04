Gulf country launches multilingual WhatsApp service on labour laws

A gulf country has launched a multilingual WhatsApp service on labour laws for expats working in the country. The new initiative has been launched in Qatar. The new service will be available for free.

The 24-hour information service is an automated chatbot and is available in six languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Nepali and Malayalam. The service can be activated through the link: https://wa.me/97460060601?text=Hi

Thee new service will provide up-to-date information for employers and expatriate workers about their rights. It also offers information on the Qatar visa centres and answers to the most frequently asked questions about labour laws.