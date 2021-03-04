Kieron Pollard creates history by hitting six sixes in an over in International Cricket

Antigua & Barbuda : West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won a place in International cricket history by hitting six sixes in a single over. He is the third batsman in International cricket and second in T20I to achieve this feat.

The incredible feat by Pollard came in the sixth over of West Indies innings against Sri Lanka at Coolidge Ground in Antigua. He was facing off-spinner Akila Dananjaya who had taken a hat-trick in his previous over. Though he was out at 38, Pollard’s superb batsmanship helped the West Indies team to win a four-wicket victory over Sri Lankans who had set the target at 132. With Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo in the crease, West Indies reached their target in 14th over.

Absolute scenes ?@KieronPollard55 becomes the first @windiescricket player to hit six straight sixes in a T20I!#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/nrtmJHGcip — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Pollard is the third player in the history of International cricket to achieve this feat. The first one was Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and the second Yuvraj Singh of India. Herschelle Gibbs scored six sixes in a single over against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh achieved this in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup against England.