Land got bigger; Teerth Kshethra trust purchases additional land of one crore

The land just got bigger after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust purchased a 7,285 square feet land next to the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya. The purchase was in line with its plan to expand the temple complex area from the present 70 acres to 107 acres.

The Trust given with the responsibility to construct the grand temple for Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs 1 crore for the plot of land. The rate per square foot is Rs 1,373. “We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple,” trustee Anil Mishra told.

The newly purchased land is near to the Asharfi Bhawan, an ancient temple of Shri Laxminarayani. The owner of the land, Deep Narain signed the registry deed for the land on February 20. “I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust” Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari said.

Sources revealed that the trust has plans to acquire more land. Trust is carrying talks with owners of temples and residential buildings to expand the premises. The trust still has 14,30,195 square feet of land more to acquire to reach the target. The temple is to be built in five acres and the remaining land will be used to construct museum and library.