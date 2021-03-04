Registered through Cowin app but did not receive the vaccine; Incident in Kerala….

Thiruvananthapuram: It has been reported that many people over the age of 60 and those suffering from serious illnesses have to return without getting the vaccine even though the registration for Covid vaccination has started. Many of those who register with the Cowin app and go to government hospitals for vaccinations complain that they are not getting the vaccine. The incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram.

People who register with the app and arrive at hospitals are saying that they are busy, and authorities are sending them back saying that they can be vaccinated another day. Many of those who brought the elderly had to return without being able to be vaccinated. According to the report, not everyone can be considered in the situation where health workers, Covid Front fighters and election officials come for vaccinations.

According to the Department of Health, this is the reason why those who come for vaccinations have to be sent back.