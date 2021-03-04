Researchers with new software that can create a vaccine… Know more!!!

Report that a new computer algorithm that can create a vaccine has been discovered. This is stated in a new article published in Nature Communications. It is reported that this algorithm could lead to a breakthrough between the pan-influenza vaccine and the pan-corona virus vaccine.

The new algorithm was developed by researcher computational biologist Bette Korber and her husband James Theiler. A new algorithm has been developed for a vaccine that is close to the pan-swine flu virus vaccine, i.e. the vaccine against swine flu. This swine flu vaccine is currently useful in animals. Korber said she hopes to find an effective and fast vaccine once another swine flu pandemic begins to spread in humans.

Researchers also say that cats need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus. In the future, coronavirus variants could use the same principles for faster vaccine detection and pan-coronavirus vaccine development, Korber said.