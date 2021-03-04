‘Sea View Prison’; Goa police with funny ad to warn on drug abuse

The Goa Police comes up with attention grabbing and creative ad on drug abuse. The ad that has gone viral has been lauded by many as the best ad till date.

It was a few days back that Goa Police published ad in leading newspapers, warning of a ‘Sea View Prison’ awaiting drug users in the state. Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Shobhit Saxena said that the advert is an extension of its efforts to create awareness about the ills of drugs.

“We have been doing some or the other sort of awareness campaign urging people to stay away from drugs. We had taken the support of renowned football players of Goa like Mandar Sardesai and others in the past. We had done videos and created some posters too. This ad is a continuation of the drive” Saxena said.

The ad depicts an image of the setting sun, through a barred window, with the accompanying copy stating “Sea View Prison, Do drugs in Goa and win a sunset view prison cell for FREE.” The ad urges people to inform the police on 112 about gangs related to drug abuse in the state. Ad also leaves a note of assurance that the identity of the informer would be kept confidential.

Goa is known for tourism and the state has also earned the reputation as a narco-tourism destination. According to statistics from 2018-2020, 589 drug-related cases were booked in Goa spread over 1095 days. The police have taken the issue seriously as many of the users are minors.

However the ad has got a great reach. It was designed by experts Aditya Chikte and Deshaj and anchored by Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena.