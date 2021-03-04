Texas lifts statewide mask mandate. Know more

Washington: The governor of the state of Texas has issued a notification revoking the order that the mask must be worn. Texas has withdrawn an earlier order requiring people to wear masks in public, citing Covid control. According to international media reports, the governor’s new order comes as the number of Covid patients in Texas is declining.

Gov. Greg Abbott says restrictions have been lifted to ensure the use of Covid vaccines and better testing and treatment. It is reported that 5.7 million people in the state have received the Covid vaccine, which has led to the elimination of the mask. In addition to removing the mask requirement, the governor signed an executive order containing permission to admit as many people as possible to all establishments in Texas. Texas became the 13th state in the United States to eliminate the mask mandate. The governor said the order would take effect on March 10.