The Central Government has made changes in the schedule of injection of Covid vaccine….

New Delhi: The Center has decided to change the timing of vaccinations to speed up the supply of Covid vaccine in the country. The Center has decided to change the schedule to make it possible for Covid vaccine to be available 24 hours a day in vaccinated hospitals.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the schedule given before the Covid vaccine is being changed. “The government is lifting the time limit to speed up the distribution of vaccines. From now on, changes will be made to make it possible to get the Covid vaccine 24 hours a day, ”the minister said.

The timing is such that the vaccine can be given at any time in the vaccinated hospitals. The Center has stated that the practice of administering the vaccine only at the prescribed time should not continue. The Center has directed the States and Union Territories to expedite the provision of facilities in private hospitals to expedite the supply of Covid vaccine. Vaccination is advancing in the country by connecting government and private hospitals with the Cowin app.