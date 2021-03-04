Three jawans martyred, two injured in IED blast by Maoists

Three security personnel were killed and two injured in a improvised explosive device (IED) blast. IED blast was carried out by Maoists.

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit were killed in the blast in a forest in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand on Thursday. A jawan of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured. The injured were airlifted to Ranchi.

The security personnel were carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in the area. The martyred Jawans identified as Constable Hardwar Shah and Constable Kiran Surin.

2 jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar unit lost their lives & 3 others injured in an IED blast planted by naxals in Jharjhara area. After the blast, massive search operation has been launched: Jharkhand Police — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

“The incident happened around 8:45 am when police teams consisting of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jaguar Assault team were to replace a temporary camp,” said Jharkhand Police.