DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Three jawans martyred, two injured in IED blast by Maoists

Mar 4, 2021, 05:57 pm IST

Three security personnel were killed and two injured in a  improvised explosive device (IED) blast. IED blast  was carried out by Maoists.

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit were killed in the blast in a forest in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand on Thursday.  A jawan of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured. The injured were airlifted to Ranchi.

The security personnel were carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in the area.  The martyred Jawans identified as  Constable Hardwar Shah and Constable Kiran Surin.

“The incident happened around 8:45 am when police teams consisting of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jaguar Assault team were to replace a temporary camp,” said Jharkhand Police.

Tags
Mar 4, 2021, 05:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button