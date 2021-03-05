3 Labourers buried alive as mound of sand collapsed on them

In a tragic incident, three labourers lost their life as a mound of sand collapsed on them. The labourers were mining sand in the quarry in Pailani in Uttar Pradesh as the mound of sand collapsed on them killing three on late Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Bantu, Gajraj and Ramsharan.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after the getting the information and pulled out the labourers from the quarry. They were rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Angered over the death of labourers, local residents staged a protest and blocked a road in the area