4 killed, 7 injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, 4 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured as an unidentified vehicle hit the van they were travelling. The accident took place near Gyanendrapura village in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

The victims were going to Nepal from Ulhasnagar in Thane district in Maharashtra. The injured were referred to a government hospital in Gwalior after primary treatment. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Police has registered a case and the investigation to find out the vehicle that caused accident is on.