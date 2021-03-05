8-tola gold razor worth Rs. 4 lakh; see how this salon owner attracts customers

No doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has affected small businesses around the globe. Businessmen are coming up with tactics and creative ideas to deal with the losses. And here is a salon owner from Pune who is luring people with a razor made of gold.

Avinash Borundia, from Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been thinking of something unique to keep his business going withstanding the difficulties of pandemic. What he has come up with is mindblowing. He is using a gold razor worth Rs 4 lakh to attract customers to avail his services. The razor is made of 80 grams of gold.

After salons were allowed to reopen, Borundia was facing a big loss as there were less customers. That’s when he thought of buying a gold razor to lure people to his salon. He believed that the gold razor will help boost his business. As he hoped, more customers are coming now. They will be charged only Rs 100 to get a shave with the gold razor.

“Through this razor, we will try to make the common people feel special. Those who do not have money will also be able to get shaved with this razor. The customer will have to spend only Rs 100 to get a shave with the gold razor,” he told.