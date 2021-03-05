Bengal Polls; EC appoints 500 invigilators for polls, vehicles to be laced with GPS

For maintaining smooth conduct and to ensure that there are no cases of political violence, the Election Commission will appoint nearly 500 observers in West Bengal for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. Regarding this, Special Observers are arriving in the state on Friday to take stock of the situation after which they will meet police officials and expenditure observers.

“They will be meeting officials in districts where the first phase of polling will be held and take stock of the situation,” a senior official said.

Besides this, vehicles of all sector officers in the state will be laced with GPS-based applications so that they can be easily tracked. Ajay V Nayak, a 1984 batch retired IAS officer has been appointed as the special general observer. Vivek Dubey, a 1981 batch officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, and Mrinal Kanti Das, a retired 1977 batch IPS officer of Manipur-Tripura cadre, have been appointed as special police observers. B Murli Kumar, a 1983 batch retired IRS officer, has been appointed as the special expenditure observer.