Commodity market: Gold prices slips down again

The price of gold has declined again in the forex market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were were down 0.3% to Rs. 44,400 per 10 gram. The price of gold has slipped down 8 day in a row in the last 9 days. Silver futures were down 0.6% to Rs.65,523 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs. 240 and reached at Rs.33,160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4145 down by Rs. 35. On Thursday gold was priced at Rs. 33,440. Gold has declined around Rs. 9000 from its record high.

In the international market the price of spot gold declined by 0.2% to US dollar1,693.79 per ounce.