Covid-19 Update: 309 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

384 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 68 in the Eastern Province, 55 in Makkah, 24 in the Northern Borders region, 10 in Madinah, 6 in Hail, 5 in Asir, 5 in Najran and 3 in Jazan. Thus the overall infection in Saudi has surged to 378,708.

309 new recoveries were also reported along with 5 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries reached at 369,922. The death toll now stands at 6519. At present there are 2581 people under medical treatment. In this 503 patients were admitted in the ICUs.