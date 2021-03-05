Covid-19 Update: New restrictions imposed to contain the spread of infection

The district authorities in Nagpur has imposed new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions were imposed as the number of coronavirus cases is surging. The new order issued was by Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of police in Nagpur.

As per the new order, all mass gatherings, taking out procession or holding public gatherings were banned from March 5th to 19th. he order is issued as pragat Din of Gajanan Maharaj is being observed in large scale in the city by individuals and social and religious organisations. District collector Ravindra Thakre had directed people in rural areas of Nagpur district to inform the respective local authorities about wedding ceremonies at home too.