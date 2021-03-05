Delhi’s R K Puram Police Station opens up library for children

New Delhi: A well resourced library was set up at R K Puram Police station for the children of nearby slum areas. The police understanding the struggle of the students from weaker economic sections to focus on studies due to lack of peaceful atmosphere and resources came up with the idea to set up ‘Delhi Police Public Library‘. By providing the children a well equipped library and a peaceful and safe atmosphere the police are in fact keeping the children away from crime and other anti-social activities.

The library is well equipped with around 2300 books, 1900 magazines and 15 news papers. The books range from fiction to those for competitive exams. Apart from this the library is equipped with smart class rooms, computers and internet connectivity so that children can easily attend online classes. They also have a tie up with an NGO to provide counseling and free coaching for competitive exams.

The library which has a seating capacity for 100 students is open on all days from 10 am to 6 pm.