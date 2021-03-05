English cricketer Alex Hales trolls Pakistan cricket board over low-quality breakfast

Trolling Pakistan cricket board,English cricketer Alex Hales on Thursday shared a picture of the breakfast which was served to the team. Hales, who is a part of Islamabad United, seemed thoroughly annoyed with the service as he shared the picture as his Instagram story, which had two eggs along with a toast and an unopened packet. Hales wrote, “Toast, omellete and baked beans.”

PSL 2021 was postponed on Thursday after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Rumours were strife that the event would be called off.Throwing light on the confusion, the Pakistan Cricket Board declared that the health and safety of all participants was the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made after meeting with the team owners.The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” an official release from the PCB said.

Three positive cases were reported, including Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Baton and Karachi Kings fielding coach Kamran Khan. Only 14 games could be completed in the 34-match tournament. Earlier Dale Steyn had opined that PSL (Pakistan cricket league )is about cricket and that IPL (Indian premier league)was more about money.Netizens were engaged in twitter war with Pakistan fans celebrating the statement.However,Alex Hales’ trolls have come as a major embarrassment for the Pakistan cricket board.

Hales is a right-handed opening batsman who currently plays for Nottinghamshire and the England cricket team. His flair and stylish batting has made him one of the best Twenty20 batsmen in the world .Hales is incidentally the first English batsman to score a T20I century. He is also the only batsman to be dismissed for 99 in an ODI and a T20.