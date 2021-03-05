The unlucky man who had to spend 20 years in prison over a false rape case

Vishnu Tiwari is an unlucky man who had to spend 20 years in prison for a crime he had never committed. Vishnu Tiwari has now been declared innocent by the Allahabad High Court. Tiwari was a young man of just 23 years when he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape case. Not having any means to hire better lawyers, Tiwari tried proclaiming in vain that he was innocent.

In the 20 years he spent in jail, Tiwari lost all his family members”The man will be released soon. It is unfortunate that he spent 20 years in jail for a crime he never committed. We are now waiting for the formal release order,” said VK Singh, Senior Superintendent, Agra Central Jail.

Tiwari is a native of Lalitpur village and was accused of rape by a woman in the year 2000 from Silawan village which is 30-km away from his place in the year 2000.He was later booked on charges of rape, sexual exploitation, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was held guilty by a trial court and sentenced to life.Tiwari was later moved to Agra Central Jail in 2003. The jail superintended observed Tiwari to be a moderate person who was attached to his family.Tiwari spend his time cooking food for inmates and supervising cleaning inside the prison.

In 2005, he decided to appeal against the verdict in Allahabad High Court. But Tiwari’s father died soon.Later, jail authorities tried via the legal service authority to appeal in the high court in 2020. In January this year Tiwari was finally acquitted by a division bench of justices Kaushal Jayendra Thaker and Gautam Chaudhary. The court in its judgment observed the delay of 3 days in FIR and there were no injuries on private parts of the victim and there was a “motive on the part of the complainant” related to an argument over land dispute.