Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had declined against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the muted opening of Indian share market and the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.98 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee fell further to 72.99 against the US dollar , registering a fall of 16 paise . On Thursday, rupee ended 11 paise lower at 72.83 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Gold prices slips down again

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 91.67.