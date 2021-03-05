Gulf country announces new decision regarding transfer of work permits of expats

A gulf country has decided to allow expats to transfer work permits. Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has announced this decision. As per the PAM, the expats working in the government sector will be allowed to transfer their work permits to the private sector.

Expats working in ministries, agencies and public institutions, including those on a dependent visa, are eligible to transfer their work permits. Expats working in government contracts and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) are not eligible to transfer their visas. The decision only applies to expats currently in Kuwait and with the approval of their previous employer.

The PAM also removed the ban on expats from switching to the following six sectors: industry, cooperative society, free trade zone, industry and grazing. Previously, there was a ban on expats transferring to one of the six sectors.