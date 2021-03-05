Gulf country imposes night curfew from Sunday

A gulf country has decided to impose night curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwait Cabinet has imposed a partial curfew in all parts of the country.

The curfew will start form Sunday March 7, from 5 pm until 5 am for a whole month. The Kuwait Cabinet also approved to reopen salons, gyms and health clubs, and other commercial activities from March 7.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. The ban on entry of foreigners in to the country has been extended. On February 3, the cabinet decided to close restaurants, reception halls from 8 pm until 5 am, and to suspend the activities of health clubs, gyms as well as salons, barbershops and spas.