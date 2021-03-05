Haryana Congress to give a non-confidence motion to speaker against BJP-JJP alliance

Haryana Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana. The action comes amid the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Central government’s three new agriculture laws.

“The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams” Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

Hooda said that the Congress will bring many “Adjournment” and “Calling Attention” motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.