Hope Project of Kerala Police: 1956 children prepare for SSLC and Plus 2 exams

Through the Hope Scheme of the State Police, 1956 students are preparing to appear for the upcoming SSLC and Plus 2 exams. Kerala Police is providing classes for students who failed SSLC and Plus 2 exams. Dropouts are also included in this scheme.

It is seen that many students who have failed in Class X and Class XII exams are drifting away from the process of socialization. Project Hope is trying to help such unfortunate children to cross the 10th and 12th classes and bring them back to mainstream society. 740 students are appearing for SSLC exams and 1216 students for Plus 2.

These students were found with the help of Janamaithri police statewide. Across the state, 70 learning centers are working for these children. Classes are handled by competent police officers and teachers from outside. Child-friendly Police Stations in Kerala were utilized to implement the HOPE scheme. The child-friendly Police stations of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts were used as classrooms.

Hope project launched in 2017 is supported by non-governmental organizations and the general public.