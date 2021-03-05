Is cooking this easy!!! Watch this 3-yr-old’s cooking skills….

Here is a 3-year-old boy named Ilirian Kemraj, who has become a favorite with his culinary skills. There are several baking videos of Ilirian on the Instagram page called Ilirian Cooks. The Instagram account is maintained by Ilirian’s mother, Dorantina Kemraj. Many delicacies like cakes, muffins and pancakes are prepared here.

Ilirian appears in the videos wearing a baby hat and apron. As he is too small to start speaking, the audience will be captivated by the small talk. More than 50,000 people follow the page. In addition to Instagram, the videos of this little guy have fans on other social media as well.