ITBP soldier killed in IED blast by Maoists

A soldier of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Maoists. Mangesh Ramteke, a head constable of ITBP 53rd battalion was killed near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday 5 pm.

As per ITBP sources, a team of ITBP soldiers were on n a road security operation and Mangesh Ramteke inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection in the forest, triggering the blast. He was seriously injured in the blast and was declared brought dead by hospitals.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in neighbouring Dantewada district.