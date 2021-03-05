Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in javelin throw….

Patiala: Neeraj Chopra has broken his own national record in javelin throw at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala, Punjab.

Neeraj set a new national record of 88.07 meters. He has now surpassed the record of throwing 88.06 meters to win gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

This year, Chopra set the best distance of any athlete in the javelin throw. The next best distance was 87.27 meters by Johannes Wetter of Germany.

Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by throwing 87.86 meters at the Athletics Central North East Meeting in South Africa in January last year.