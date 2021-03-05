Owner of car abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani’s house found dead

The owner of the car which was found abandoned near the house of Mukesh Ambani was found dead. The dead body of Mansook Hiran, the owner of the SUV was found from a creek near Thane.

Earlier on February 25, a Scorpio car filled with explosives was found near Ambani’s house in Mumbai. police has found 20 gelatin sticks from the SUV which was abandoned around 1.4 km from Antilia, the residence of Ambani. Mansook Hiran has said that his car was stolen. The police has also found this to be true. A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family.