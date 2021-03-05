PM Modi to attend BJP’s mega rally

Kolkata: With two days to go before the Prime Minister’s election-related visit, security has been beefed up and around the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The Prime Minister will arrive in Kolkata on Sunday to attend a BJP mega rally. Four-lane barricades were erected in front of the stadium where the Prime Minister was speaking. In addition, 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed around the stadium. A monitoring control room is set up behind the stage and barricades are set up around the stadium to control people. The BJP has set up two small venues near the main venue for local leaders and the media.

Traffic control has also been imposed in the area in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit. Freight vehicles will not be allowed on the area’s roads until 8 p.m., Sunday. SPG officials along with Kolkata police will monitor the situation till the end of the program. The SPG team has reached Kolkata for this. The mega rally was organized on Sunday as part of the BJP’s transformation drive in Bengal in connection with the elections. Seven lakh people will attend the event, which will be attended by various leaders along with the Prime Minister.