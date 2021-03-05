PUBG may return to India,Krafton in talks with the government?

PUBG Mobile India team is keen on bringing an Indian version of the mobile game to the country, a representative of the game’s publisher Krafton has allegedly said. Krafton has also said that since it is doing everything to prepare for the launch of an Indian version of PUBG, it has decided not to open pre-registrations for PUBG:New State in India(the latest version). The new game was recently put out in markets and is ready for pre-registration on Google Play and theplay store for Android and windows devices.

According to a report from Sportskeeda, Krafton is in talks with the government officials to bring back the battle royale game. Krafton is trying to bring the banned PUBG Mobile game to India.PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year due to it being operated by Chinese company Tencent .There had been some efforts since then to bring it back. After the ban, PUBG Mobile’s publishing and distribution rights were taken over by Krafton, a Korean company.Since Chinese stakeholders aren’t involved and India has cordial relations with Korea,game enthusiasts are fervently hoping for the revival of PUBG in India.

The government had banned 59 Chinese apps in June last year referring to them as being “prejudicial” to India’s sovereignty, integrity and national security. The list included and UC News, Shein, Club Factory, Likee, Bigo Live, Kwai, Clash of Kings, Cam Scanner,TikTok, Helo, We Chat, Alibaba’s UC Browser .In the month of September, the government banned 118 more apps and in November it banned 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country.All the sites were blocked under section 69 A of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under IT rules 200.However the final decision of whether or not PUBG would make it’s way back into the country would be decided by the Government of India after consultation with the experts involved in national security.