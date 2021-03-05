Security forces destroyed weapons manufacturing unit of Maoists

The security forces had destroyed a weapons manufacturing unit of Maoists. The team of C-60 commando unit of Chhattisgarh police has destroyed the weapons manufacturing situated along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. One police personnel was injured in the incident and was airlifted to a hospital.

The security forces had launched an anti-naxal operation in the Koparshi forest in Gadchiroli near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. An encounter took place between the ultra-left and police in the Maad area.