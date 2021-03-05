DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Security forces destroyed weapons manufacturing unit of Maoists

Mar 5, 2021, 06:58 pm IST
gunfight between CRPFs & Maoists

The security forces had destroyed a weapons manufacturing unit of Maoists.  The team of C-60 commando unit of  Chhattisgarh  police has destroyed the weapons manufacturing situated along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.  One police personnel was injured in the incident and was airlifted to a hospital.

The security forces had launched an anti-naxal operation in the Koparshi forest in Gadchiroli  near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. An encounter  took place between the ultra-left and police in the Maad area.

 

 

Tags
Mar 5, 2021, 06:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button