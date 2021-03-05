Taxi driver honoured by police for returning Dh. 900,000

Dubai police has honoured a taxi driver for his honesty. Dubai Police honoured Mohammad Orfan Mohammad Rafeeq, a Careem driver for returning Dh900,000 that he found in his cab. Mohammad Orfan Mohammad Rafeeq returned the cash to Bur Dubai Police Station. The money was left behind by a passenger.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, praised Rafeeq for his honesty and for handing over the money at the nearest police station. Police also handed over a certificate of appreciation.

Rafeeq thanked Dubai Police for honouring him and said that the honour gave him great pride and joy.