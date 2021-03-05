The new countryman launched in India… Know more!!!

German luxury car maker BMW has launched the new mini Countryman models in India. Available in two variants, the Mini Countryman Cooper S and the Mini Countryman Cooper SJCW. Online booking of this vehicle has also started.

Both the models will be launched locally at BMW’s plant in Chennai. The new Countryman comes with a futuristic design and new generation features. The manufacturers claim that the Countryman is a vehicle that is suitable for long distance travel and city drives. There are several benefits to this vehicle.

Two new colors, White Silver and Sage Green, have been added to the Countryman line. The new design includes redesigned front and rear bumper, LED headlights, and Union Jack design LED taillamp. The car will be available in Midnight Black, Chili Red, Island Blue and British Racing Green.

The arrival of the Countryman model has made significant changes to the interior as well. 5.5 inch Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, the 8.8-inch infotainment screen, connected car features, leather-covered seats and dashboard, wireless charging system and multi-function steering wheel add to the luxury of the interior.

Both the variants are powered by a 2.0 liter four cylinder petrol engine equipped with twin power technology. The engine produces 192 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The transmission is mated to a seven speed double clutch steptronic gearbox. The car accelerates to a top speed of 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 225 kmph.