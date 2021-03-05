Trinamool Congress announces names of 291 candidates

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced the names of its candidates contesting in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has announced the list. Mamata Banerjee will be contesting the Assembly election from Nandigram.

“I will contest from Nandigram as I stick to my words. From Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the Bengal Chief Minister. The Trinamool Congress has fielded 50 women, 35 Muslim candidates, 79 scheduled caste candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The assembly election in the state will be conducted in 8 phases beginning from March 27. The results will be out on May 2.