‘Will break the barricade during next andolan’ threatens BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader threatened to break the barricades if they are put in place during the next ‘andolan’ of the protesting kisans.

Tikait said the tractors are the tanks of the farmers. He also added that for the long haul, a strategy that would include 1 village, 1 tractor and 15 farmers, have been planned for the indefinite protest. The farmer union leader, accused the Modi governmnet of behaving like a puppet of the corporates. He said that government is doing exactly what the businessmen wants them to do.

Since last November 20, hundreds of farmers are protesting at Ghazipur, Singh and Tikri borders demanding the withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed by Parliament in September 2020.