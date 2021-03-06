100 days of protest; Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hinder Western Peripheral Expressway

To mark 100 days of agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, farmers will block the 135-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Farmers’s organisation Samyukt Kisan Morcha has asked the protesters to wear black bands and said that the five-hour blockade will be peaceful. The organisation added that the people won’t be troubled. Farmers’ protesting at the Singhu border will block the toll plazas on the way.

Farmers from Tikri and Ghazipur borders are expected to hinder Dasna and Bahadurgarh toll plaza, respectively while those sitting on the Shahjahanpur border will block the KMP Expressway touching Gurugram-Manesar. Farmers’ will free up the toll plazas from collecting fees.

“These toll plazas will be blocked in a peaceful manner and passers-by will not be disturbed. We will keep water for the passers-by. They will also be apprised of our issues with the farm laws,” Rajvir Singh Jadaun, Uttar Pradesh President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union told.

He further said that the emergency vehicles like the ambulance and fire brigade will not be stopped.