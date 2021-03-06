5 killed, 25 injured after two buses collide

In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 25 others injured after two buses collided with each other. The accident took place near Karsua village in the Lodha police station area in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

As per reports, a tyre of a Haryana Roadways bus busted and it went out of control and collided with another bus of Haryana Roadways. Four people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The severely injured had been admitted in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College . Others injured are being treated at the district hospital .