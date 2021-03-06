Alia turned beautiful bride; Ranbir as aged; Twitter in laughter

Twitter in laughter!!! While Alia Bhatt has turned a beautiful bride for her latest TVC, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has transformed into an aged man for another ad. And netizens can’t help their laughter.

Alia shared the TVC of a chocolate brand where she is dressed like a bride, and her groom is the Thappad actor Pavail Gulati. The young actress looks charming in a peach coloured lehenga as she performs the ‘jaimala’ ceremony with Gulati. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has fallen in love with her new bride look after watching the video and she commented on it, “Awwww. That’s so sweeeet”.

A few users commented “the prettiest bride”. “You look so cute alia..real mein dulhaniya kab banogi,” asked a fan of Alia Bhatt. Another Instagram user could not get over the fact that the bridal lehenga had pockets, “Bridal lehengas with pockets FTW”.

Now comes the fun part. Not just Alia, her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, also has appeared in a TVC recently. Makeup artist, prosthetics developer and hair designer Preetisheel Singh posted a few photos of Kapoor at her specialized centre, Da Makeup Lab.

She worked on the Sanju actor’s look. She hid his hair with a bald cap and presented him as an old man with a receding hairline. Why did she do so? The look was developed for an advert of a popular paint brand where Kapoor played a double role.

Meanwhile, Alia posted two new clicks in Instagram account from the sets of Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir and director Ayan. “It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning” her caption read.