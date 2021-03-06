Bizarre incident; Photo different from the real face, bride backs out of marriage

Bachelors and spinsters, attention!!!!! How are you planning to find your soulmate? As far as youngsters are left with options ranging from arranged marriage to living- together, it’s not a big deal. But just think of getting knotted only by seeing photos… Perhaps that seems much a familiar system but have you ever thought of its consequences? To decide the partner only by looks, right? Here’s one such bizarre tale.

A bride backed out of marriage on realising that the groom’s face is different from the photo sent. The incident befell in Bettiah of West Champaran district, Bihar. The woman claimed that the photo of the youth shown to her on WhatsApp was different from the groom present during the wedding ceremony. After the bride’s decision to backout, the entire wedding party returned.

The marriage was finalised by both the families only by seeing the photo sent through Whatsapp. The bride refused to solmenise the marriage and walked out of the marriage hall at the last moment when she saw the groom.

The decision of bride stirred up fight between the families. It was bride’s elder sister who took her away from the marriage ceremony when she said the person shown in photo was another man. The girl’s father told the groom’s family that she did not like the man and that’s why refused to tie the knot.

Later, the local residents intervened and the groom’s side was convinced to return to their village in Baghi Mushari. Bride’s side has approached police to know what actually happened.