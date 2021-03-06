BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first list consisting names of 56 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has released the list. BJP has left Baghmundi Assembly seat to its ally AJSU. The BJP announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two of the eight-phase elections to be held from March 27.

Former TMC leader Subhendu Adhikari will fight against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat. Former cricketer Ashok Dinda will be the party candidate from Moyna while former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh will contest from Debra seat.

BJP has fielded Sudeep Mukherjee from Purulia, Tapan Bhuiya from Kharagpur and Shamita Dash from Medinipur Assembly Constituency.

The Bengal legislative assembly election will be held across eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The poll results will be declared on May 2.