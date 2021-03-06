Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama takes first jab; says it is very helpful

Buddhist spiritual head Dalai Lama received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He took the jab at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

“In order to prevent some serious problem, this injection is very, very helpful. Very good. So, those other patients should also take this injection for greater benefit. I took that, so I want to share that more people should have courage to take this injection,” the Dalai Lama said.

Since January 2020, the 86-year-old was under self-quarantine and came out of his residence today after more than a year.He was kept under observation for around half an hour to check whether he showed any reaction to the vaccine.

“The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had requested the Himachal Pradesh and central government to arrange for the spiritual leader’s vaccination over two months ago,” Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA told.