Covid-19 Update: 378 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained firm at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

382 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 183 were recorded in Riyadh, 89 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 12 in Madinah, 10 in Hail, 6 in the Northern Borders region, 4 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 3 in Jazan. The total confirmed cases in the country has mounted to 379,474.

378 new recoveries along with 5 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries surged to 370,300. The death toll has reached at 6524. At present there are 2650 people under medical treatment. In this 494 are admitted in ICUS.