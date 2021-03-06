Enforcement Directorate summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate summoned PDP leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in a money laundering case. She was asked to appear at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

GOIs tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable.They don’t want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short sighted scheming wont work . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti was detained under the public safety act on 5 August 2019, the day Central Government canceled the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. She was released in October 2020 after the Union territory administration revoked the public safety act charged against her. She was in detention for more than a year.

After she was released she joined Farooq Abdullah led National Conference and 4 other parties to form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Gupkar Declaration was a joint resolution signed on August 4, 2019, at Farooq Abdullah’s Residence (Gupkar Residence) by the major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to oppose the Centre’s decision to cancel the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah, the chairperson of PAGD, criticized the summoning of Mehbooba by ED. He said that the central government should put an end to this type of political vendetta and allow the democratic process to run smoothly.

Mehbooba Mufti is the second leader being monitored by central agencies. In November 2020, PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra was arrested in connection with a probe for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.